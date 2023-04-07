Home » Politics » 'Never Imagined...': Ex-Andhra CM Joins BJP Days After Quitting Cong, Elaborates on His 'Intelligent King'

Congress has a lack of interaction and has taken bad decisions, said Reddy stating reasons for leaving the grand old party and subsequently joining BJP

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 13:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Kiran Reddy addresses media after joining BJP, had quit Congress some time back (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)
In another jolt to Congress, former party leader Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. Reddy also served as the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

Stating reasons for leaving Congress and subsequently joining BJP, Reddy said, “Congress has a lack of interaction and has taken bad decisions. Meanwhile, BJP has a clear vision for every section of the society and the hunger to succeed is something that I get inspired from."

Upon joining BJP, Reddy said, “I had never imagined that I’ll have to leave Congress…There is a saying- My king is very intelligent, he doesn’t think on his own, doesn’t listen to anyone’s advice."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present during the ceremony and said, “Many members of Kiran Kumar Reddy’s family were in Congress. When I met him some time ago, he told me that he was influenced by PM Modi. Today he is taking a big leap and joining the BJP."

He welcomed Reddy into the saffron party and said he will strengthen BJP’s fight against corruption because his image as an MLA and minister has been very clean. “It will be a big boost for BJP in Andhra Pradesh," Joshi added.

The development comes a day after senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joined BJP.

“This is not because of any personal animosity, but about personal ideas. Currently, Congress is placing interests of two or three individuals over interests of the country. However, BJP is working with a very clear vision to make India a developed nation," he said explaining reasons for his decisions.

first published: April 07, 2023, 12:35 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 13:28 IST
