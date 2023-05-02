Bajrang Dal Stages Protest Near Congress HQ in Delhi Over Promise to Ban Outfit in Karnataka

The Bajrang Dal staged a protest near the Congress headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday demanding that the party withdraw its promise of banning the outfit if voted to power in Karnataka.

The Bajrang Dal is “the pride of the country" and if the Congress does not change its Karnataka poll manifesto to withdraw the promise, a massive countrywide agitation will be launched, VHP leaders said at the protest.

The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The protesters raised slogans against the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Bajrang Dal is an outfit which ignites the flame of nationalism, saves the modesty of lakhs of women, protects gau mata (mother cow) from slaughter and donates blood to save lakhs of people in the country. Bajrang Dal is the pride of the country and the Congress compares it with the banned terror outfit PFI," VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari told reporters.

In its Karnataka election manifesto released earlier in the day, the Congress stated that it is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) “spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The action will include a “ban" against such organisations, the party promised.

VHP spokesperson Tiwari said the Congress has prepared a plan for “committing suicide" by comparing Bajrang Dal with PFI, which was banned by the central government in September last year for its alleged terror activities.

He alleged that the Congress was hand in glove with terrorists and rioters.

With its promise to ban the Bajrang Dal, the Congress has “once again proved that it is anti-Hindu," he charged.

Delhi VHP secretary Surenedra Gupta said the Congress should either change its “mindset" or accept that it is “anti-Hindu".

“The Congress central leadership should intervene and withdraw the party’s poll promise, else we will launch a massive agitation across the country," he told PTI.

The assembly polls in Karnataka are slated for May 10.

