Banner of BJP Leaders with Garland of Slippers Appears in Puttur

Disappointed over losing the Hindu bastion of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district to the Congress, BJP cadres have put up a banner featuring former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and MP and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel with a garland of slippers.

The banner, put up by “aggrieved Hindu workers" of the constituency in Puttur, offers “respectful homage" to the two leaders, who they consider as those responsible for denying a seat to Hindutva activist Arun Kumar Puthila, who contested as an independent in the segment, leading to BJP’s loss.

BJP candidate Asha Thimmppa Gowda could garner only 37,558 votes in Puttur where its rebel candidate Arun Kumar Puthila scored 62,458 votes. The Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai, who polled 66,607 votes emerged as the winner.

BJP had faced a rebellion from its cadre in Puttur who revolted against the party ignoring Puthila for the seat.

The election turned out to be a close contest between Puthila and Rai, with the latter ultimately recording a victory.