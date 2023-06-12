Bengal: Ahead of Panchayat Elections, TMC, BJP Kickstart Campaigns By Painting Walls

As the West Bengal Panchayat elections are scheduled for this year, the Trinamool Congress, and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) members have kickstarted their campaigns by writing slogans of their parties on the city walls.

This has started, even as no political party has yet announced the names of its candidates for Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Meanwhile, the process of submitting the nomination papers of the candidates for the Panchayat polls has started.

After this, BJP and TMC have officially started writing on the walls in support of party candidates in Raiganj assembly area. Uttar Dinajpur district president of BJP, Basudev Sarkar, started the election campaign by writing on the wall in Bogram area of Kamalbari 1 panchayat of Raiganj block.

Taking to News18, Basudev said that “the party is bigger than the candidate. Therefore, without mentioning the names of the candidates, it is being requested to vote for the party in the wall writing."

Apart from him, MLA Krishna Kalyani of Raiganj has also written on the wall in support of Trinamool candidates in Sohari of Bahin Panchayat of Raiganj block.

“Within a few days, Trinamool candidates will submit nomination papers in all the Panchayats of Raiganj Assembly. Trinamool is with people throughout the year. So it is not a big deal to have the names of the candidates written on the wall or not," Krishna told us.

The process of nomination paper submission has already started after the announcement of Panchayat elections.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress has not yet announced the list of candidates, this hasn’t stopped the wall writing.

Trinamool was the first party to start wall writing along with doing its vote campaign without carrying out names.

Khargram Block Trinamool President, Samsher Ali Momin started campaigning in the city under Kirtipur Gram Panchayat of Khargram Block.