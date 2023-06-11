Trends :Centre's Ordinance Threat to Sharad PawarSachin PilotMaharashtra PoliticsBihar Municipal Election Results
Bengal Cong Chief Visits Family of Slain Party Worker in Murshidabad District

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 14:56 IST

Kolkata, India

Chowdhury assured the bereaved family that the party would protest the killing and demand justice (File Photo)

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday visited the house of party worker Fulchand Sheikh in Murshidabad district who was shot dead in the run-up to the panchayat election.

Condemning the incident, the Congress leader questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “silence" on the matter.

Sheikh, 45, was attacked by TMC’s goons on June 9 when he was playing cards at Ratanpur village on Friday, his family members alleged. He was rushed to Kandi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The charge was, however, denied by the ruling party. The incident took place when the process of filing nominations for the July 8 rural polls is underway.

Chowdhury assured the bereaved family that the party would protest the killing and demand justice. The Congress, he said, would also demand police protection for the villagers as people were living in fear.

Two others were also injured in the attack, the police had said. The Congress leader claimed that after committing the crime, the culprits looted belongings from Sheikh’s house.

    • Local leaders of the TMC claimed that personal rivalry was behind the killing.

    Meanwhile, another person has been arrested in connection with the case on Sunday, taking the total number of arrests to three, the police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 11, 2023, 14:56 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 14:56 IST
