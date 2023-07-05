Bengal Guv Sends Sealed Envelope to SEC After Failure to Visit Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has sent a sealed envelope to State Election Commission Rajiva Sinha after the latter failed to meet him at Raj Bhavan, an official said on Wednesday. Sinha reasoned that he was very busy with election work and would not be able to visit Raj Bhavan to meet the governor, he said.

"The governor had asked the SEC to come to Raj Bhavan to discuss the recent incidents of poll violence. But Sinha did not visit him, stating that he was busy with election work.

Following this, Bose sent a sealed envelope, which contains sensitive documents, to the SEC," the official told PTI, without divulging anything about the contents of the documents. Repeated calls to Sinha went unanswered. Bose had on Monday given Sinha 48 hours to rein in panchayat poll violence.

The governor has visited affected areas in Canning, Bhangar and Basanti in South 24 Parganas district and Dinhata and Sitai in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state.