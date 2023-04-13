Trends :Ajit Pawar And Maha EarthquakeKarnataka ElectionsNandini vs AmulUddhav ThackeraySatyapal Malik
Bengal CM Inaugurates Conch Shell-shaped Dhanadhanyo Auditorium Built at Cost of Rs 440 Crore

Bengal CM Inaugurates Conch Shell-shaped Dhanadhanyo Auditorium Built at Cost of Rs 440 Crore

It comprises three auditoriums, with one having a seating capacity of 2,000 people while others are smaller in size. The building has a space where artists can perform street plays

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Arpita Raj

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 20:23 IST

Kolkata, India

A dormitory is also available in the new Dhandhanyo Auditorium. (Image: special arrangement)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated the Dhanadhanyo auditorium in south Kolkata. The state-of-the-art indoor facility, designed in the shape of a conch shell, was built at the cost of Rs 440 crore. Calling it a “symbol of progress and development", she thanked the Public Works Department (PWD) for making this “dream project a reality".

It comprises three auditoriums, with one having a seating capacity of 2,000 people while others are smaller in size. The building has a facility where artists can perform street plays. A dormitory is also available in the new Dhandhanya Auditorium.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural event, Banerjee said, “I thought and made this conch shell design because conch shell is ‘mangal’ (auspicious) for us. We have brought lights from Ireland and zinc has been brought from France. Workers have worked hard to make this and I would request Chief Secretary to felicitate all workers and engineers in this hall one day."

Citing various developmental projects, she said, “I will not take anybody’s job. I will suddenly not built Taj Mahal. I don’t have the capacity to change history. History is history."

Meanwhile, singer Ajoy Chakraborty, who performed at the newly inaugurated auditorium, said, “I have performed in various places all over the world but I must say this is internationally best."

first published: April 13, 2023, 20:12 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 20:23 IST
