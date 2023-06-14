Bengal Panchayat Polls: Oppn Claims of Failing to File Nominations due to Violence Fake, Abhishek Tells News18

Ahead of panchayat elections in West Bengal, opposition leaders particularly from the BJP have been alleging that their nominees have been unable to file nominations because of incidents of violence. They have also approached the Election Commission and courts to complain.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee told News18 that the allegations are false.

“Data shows that till now the opposition has filed a number of nominations in all districts. The point that the opposition is raising is not right…We have not stopped anyone from filing nominations. We will submit all our nominations tomorrow," he said. “If they have problems in submitting nominations, they can tell me."

Till now, opposition candidates have filed 80,000 nominations and the TMC only 10,000, he said. “First is the BJP with 37,564 nominations, the second is CPI(M) with 30,249, and then the Congress with 7,369," the TMC leader said.

Abhishek Banerjee is in the last lap of his Nabo Jowar Yatra. He is also going to various places in the South 24 Parganas district.

TMC insiders say that the party’s strategy is that its candidates will file nominations on the last day to stop disgruntled aspirants from changing sides.

The BJP, however, rejected the TMC national general secretary’s assertions.

Leader of opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, “In various places, they are not allowing (filing of nominations). State Election Commission is working on behalf of the TMC. We will bring all those to the Kolkata SEC office to file nomination."