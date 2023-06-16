Bharat Jodo Yatra: HC Extends Stay on FIR Against Rahul Gandhi and Others in KGF Chapter 2 Copyright Infringement

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday extended the stay on the FIR against Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate till June 23, over the alleged copyright violation of music from the hit film ‘KGF Chapter 2.’

MRT Music, a sister concern of Lahari Music, had filed the complaint alleging that the music from the film to which it has the copyright was used by the Congress party in a promotional video of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The complaint is filed under Sections 120B, 403, 465 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 63 of the Copyright Act and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.