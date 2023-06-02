Biased, Say Kukis; Not Proactive, Allege Meiteis: In Between Hangs Biren Singh’s Fate

When Amit Shah visited Kuki-dominated Churchandpur during his three-day visit to Manipur, the anger against Biren Singh in the hill districts meant the Chief Minister could not accompany the Union Home Minister.

This explains why Shah’s visit is now over, but the spotlight is on Biren Singh’s fate and his chair looks precarious.

Those close to Singh say his “only intention" was to fight against drugs, illegal immigrants and stop poppy cultivation. “His fight was not against Kukis. He was fighting for indigenous right of people, which includes 30 tribes," a source close to Biren Singh told News18.

But at least 10 MLAs from the Kuki community, including two ministers and five BJP MLAs, have submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister asking for a separate administration for Manipur. The MLAs, sources said, have conveyed a sense of no confidence in the leadership of the Manipur Chief Minister.

The Ethics and Privileges Committee of the Manipur Assembly headed by MLA Nishikant Sing Sapam has served a showcause notice to the 10 Kuki MLAs after a complaint was filed that their act of demanding separate administration for hill districts was a breach of privilege.

Both Kukis and Meiteis Upset with CM

While the Kukis are aggrieved at the CM’s anti-encroachment drive in the forests and alleged bias of the administration when violence began, Meiteis, too, are not unified in their support to the CM. A Meitei MLA from the BJP who spoke to News18 on condition of anonymity said 25-30% of the Meiteis are supporting the CM, while the rest are upset at the way the situation in the run-up to the violence was handled.

“The situation could have been handled better. One is to act proactively and second is to react to a situation. In Manipur’s case, there was no proactive measure. When the solidarity march was announced, the administration should have been prepared, made security arrangements, identified hot spots… Par shaasan, prashaasan sab so rahe the (but the government and administration were all caught napping)," he told News18.

The trust deficit in the CM’s leadership was highlighted by four BJP MLAs who quit various government posts. BJP MLA Raghumani Singh resigned as chairman of the Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency, P Brojen Singh as chairman of the Manipur Development Society, Karam Shyam as chairman of Manipur Tourism Corporation and Thikchom Radheshyam as the CM’s advisor.

Question Marks on CM’s Inaction

Multiple narratives have emerged against the Chief Minister. The main one is that on May 3 when violence started, the state government failed to control it. There were also allegations coming from the hills that the CM sided with one community and also failed to understand the strong undercurrent that was going on in the hills, thereby misreading the situation in the run-up to the solidarity march.

“He is CM for both Kuki and Meitei community, but the allegations are that as head of the state, he failed to represent the state in totality and alienated a section of the population," a source told News18.

There was a failure to control the situation even as violence broke out repeatedly. Also, security forces were stopped by the women. A narrative also came up that the Assam Rifles were batting for the Kukis and that this confusion could not be resolved by the government.

Officials in the North Block in Delhi also received reports about mishandling of the situation in Imphal.

Speaking to News18, however, Biren Singh said: “I am a CM of a state called Manipur, in which 35 tribes, including Meitei, Kuki, Naga, Meitei Pangal among others are living together… I am working for all communities."

Centre’s Intervention

Kuldiep Singh, former DG of CRPF and an officer who enjoys the trust of Home Minister Amit Shah, was rushed in as security advisor to the CM. Now, Rajiv Singh, an officer of the Tripura cadre who was earlier posted as IG in CRPF, has been appointed as DGP of Manipur.

Singh’s intra-cadre deputation for three years was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) as the Union Home Minister touched down in Imphal. Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi was also rushed in from Delhi as violence spiralled out of control. The string of appointments is being seen as the Centre taking matters into its own hands.

Experts on the ground say Biren Singh’s future is uncertain at the moment. “These are uncertain times for him (CM)… speculation is rife about President’s Rule in the state," Pradip Phanjoubam, a senior journalist based in Imphal, told News18.

A former police officer from Manipur opined that changing the chief minister could help the BJP do damage control, especially in the hill districts. “The BJP could be wiped clean in the hills because of the way the CM handled the situation. Both the Nagas and the Kukis are upset. 50% of the problem will be resolved if the CM is changed," he said.