'Joining Official Shiv Sena': Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray as 'Loyalist' Neelam Gorhe Shifts to Team Shinde

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party seems to be getting hit by blow after blow. In the latest setback, deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad Neelam Gorhe officially joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday in the presence of the chief minister as well as his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. Gorhe said she has joined the official Shiv Sena.

“Shiv Sena is heading in the right direction under the able leadership of Eknath Shinde," she said. “I have decided to join the Shiv Sena keeping in mind women’s issues and overall development of the state and country." She was speaking at the official induction meeting in Mumbai on Friday.

At the press conference, Shinde said it is a historic moment and it is a testament to how strong the BJP-Shiv Sena unity is.

“Everyone is seeing the work we do, and this is why our Sena is getting stronger and people keep joining. Neelam Gorhe will be able to work freely with all her heart for women. She is not defecting anywhere but is joining the original Sena," said the CM.

Shinde also said Shiv Sena and the Mahayuti are getting stronger by the day. “The people of the state wanted to see us come together; it was their wish. These 50 people did not come here with lust for power. On the contrary, we left when we were already in power. Did we know what was going to happen when we moved out? We have common ideological ground right from Balasaheb and Vajpayee’s days. Ministries come and go but the ideology should not be compromised. Our ideals and our stand will never be compromised. Even Supreme Court ruled in our favour," he added.