Big Oppn Meet Soon as Nitish Kumar Meets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to Discuss 2024 Roadmap

With less than a year left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Monday held a discussion with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in New Delhi over the opposition unity.

Kumar met Kharge and Gandhi at the Congress chief’s 10, Rajaji Marg residence here. Sources said during the meeting the roadmap for strengthening Opposition unity and a possible meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna was being discussed.

Following the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said a final decision will be made about the date and venue of the meeting this week.

Advertisement

“We had a detailed discussion about the opposition parties’ meeting. In one to two days, a final decision will be made about the date and venue of the meeting," he said.

The Janata Dal (U) leader, who is meeting heads of non-BJP parties in a bid to unite them for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, visited New Delhi last month and met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The JDU, RJD and the Congress are in a coalition government in Bihar and the three parties are in talks to bring other opposition parties together on a common platform in their fight against the BJP.

Earlier on Sunday, Kumar met Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and both leaders called for opposition unity to take on the BJP.

The JD(U) leader met the AAP convenor at his residence in New Delhi and extended “complete support" to him in the ongoing face-off with the Centre over the control of administrative services.

Significantly, Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka chief minister on Saturday, in a show of opposition unity.

Advertisement

Late last month, Kumar had hinted that a meeting of opposition leaders may take place in Patna after the Karnataka assembly polls were over and issues related to forging opposition unity are expected to be discussed at length at that meeting.

(With PTI inputs)