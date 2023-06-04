Big Opposition Meet in Patna on June 12 Postponed After Request by Congress, DMK

The next big Opposition meeting, which was scheduled for June 12 in Patna, is now postponed and is likely to take place on June 20.

The change in date was requested by Congress party, due to the unavailability of its top leadership to participate on the given date, according to sources quoted by The Hindu.

According to sources, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi informed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of their inability to arrive for the meet due to some issue in their schedules.

This comes as Gandhi is on a six-day visit to the United States.

Apart from the grand old party, the DMK was also in favour of postponing the meet, as it was on the same day as a function that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had to attend.

Congress had however volunteered to send representatives on the behalf of the top leadership, however this was objected by the other parties, leading to the change in date, according to The Hindu.