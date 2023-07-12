Trends :Maharashtra CabinetBJP South PoliticsBengal Panchayat PollsDelhi OrdinanceKamal Nath's Phone Hacked
Bihar Assembly Adjourned for Wednesday as BJP Members Create Ruckus

Proceedings began at 11 AM, on a stormy note, with Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha asserting that "the opposition has the right to raise issues concerning the people, which include corruption"

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 14:17 IST

Patna, India

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav arrives for the monsoon session of the Assembly, in Patna, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Members of the opposition BJP in Bihar on Wednesday smashed a chair inside the assembly and tossed shreds of paper in the air while standing in the well, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till the next day.

The allusion was to a CBI charge sheet against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the demand of whose resignation had rocked the House the day before.

Sinha was allowed to speak for a few minutes before Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary went ahead with the Question Hour.

About 30 minutes later, Sinha was again on his feet, this time to allege that “opposition members are not being allowed to ask supplementary questions while those from the ruling side are getting the opportunity".

The Speaker chose to ignore the complaint and move ahead with the Question Hour, even as opposition members led by Sinha trooped into the well, raising slogans.

The ministers concerned, including Yadav, who sat beside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, gave replies to the questions raised by members of the assembly.

Upping the ante, BJP members began tearing pieces of paper and throwing the shreds in the air. They also picked up chairs meant for the reporting staff and tried to upturn their table, in an exact replica of the previous day’s pandemonium.

    • Finally, when a chair was smashed to the ground by the opposition members, the Speaker decided he has had enough.

    “Your conduct is deplorable. Don’t force the Chair to take action", screamed the Speaker, announcing that the House shall now meet on Thursday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

