Bihar: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park Renamed 'Coconut Park'; BJP Leaders Slam Nitish Govt

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee park in Patna’s Kankarbagh area in Bihar has been re-named as the Coconut Park. Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashvi Yadav will inaugurate the newly renamed park on Monday.

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav, reportedly announced the renaming of the park.

The park was originally named Coconut Park, however, it was renamed after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2018, said an Aaj Tak report. The name of the park is now being restored back to its original name.

Controversy and Opposition’s Concerns

Reacting to this renaming, BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai has said changing the park’s name which is after former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee is no less than a crime. He said that the renaming the park, where there is a statue of Vajpayee is extremely disappointing.

“Tejashvi, people will question you, Nitish ji stop him," said Rai.