Trends :Maharashtra CabinetBJP South PoliticsBengal Panchayat PollsDelhi OrdinanceKamal Nath's Phone Hacked
Home » Politics » Bihar Govt Cancels Leaves of Teachers Amid BJP Protest Over Recruitment Policy

Bihar Govt Cancels Leaves of Teachers Amid BJP Protest Over Recruitment Policy

The Education Department also asked the district magistrates to inspect all state-run schools on Thursday to check the attendance of teachers

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 10:58 IST

Patna, India

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav arrives for the monsoon session of the Assembly, in Patna, Wednesday (PTI Photo)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav arrives for the monsoon session of the Assembly, in Patna, Wednesday (PTI Photo)

The Bihar government cancelled the leaves of all teachers for a week, according to an official document.

The Education Department also asked the district magistrates to inspect all state-run schools on Thursday to check the attendance of teachers.

“The attendance/presence of teachers in all government schools must be 100 per cent on July 13… Strict departmental action, including suspension, should be taken against those teachers who are found absent during inspection on July 13," said the letter by KK Pathak, the additional chief secretary (ACS-Education), on Wednesday.

The department also asked district education officers to cancel the leaves of all teaching staff for a week.

Advertisement

“Only in emergency situations, permission (of leave) can be taken directly from the ACS only," said the letter, which was also issued on Wednesday.

The reasons behind the directives were not specified by the department in the letters.

However, the opposition BJP claimed that the directions were given to prevent teachers from participating in its state-wide protest against the new recruitment policy.

“The BJP is organising a protest march against the new recruitment policy for teachers on Thursday. The march will begin at Gandhi Maidan and conclude at the gate of the state assembly. These directions were issued to prevent the participation of teachers in the protest. This shows the dictatorial mindset of the Nitish Kumar government," alleged state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • On July 11, teaching job aspirants protested in Patna against the government’s decision to remove the domicile policy in hiring 1.7 lakh teachers, which would allow people from other states to take part in the process.

    Some teachers also participated in the protest. The Education Department has asked the district education officers to identify those teachers.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 13, 2023, 10:58 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 10:58 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App