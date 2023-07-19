'I Wasn't Present Because...': Nitish Kumar Dismisses Speculation of Being 'Upset' With Oppn Meet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismissed speculations on Wednesday that he was “upset" over not being appointed as the convener of the new coalition - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a month-long Malmas Mela’ at Rajgir he said, he was not present at the press meet in Bengaluru following the conclave stating, “I wanted to return to Rajgir."

The meeting proved to be very fruitful, he said, adding the Opposition are all delighted with the outcome. “Unfortunately, I could not attend the press conference after the conclave as I had to come back to Patna. My effort is to unite all opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and now things are taking shape," the JD(U) leader said.

The clarification came in response to claims made by BJP leader Sushil Modi soon after the conclave, which was attended by 26 parties from across the country, concluded in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Modi had asserted that Kumar returned to Patna without attending the press meet because he was upset over not being appointed as the convenor of the alliance.

On Tuesday, 26 non-BJP parties came together to form the coalition - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), setting the tone for their united campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take on the ruling NDA.

He also drew a comparison between Kumar’s early return from Bengaluru and the action of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at last month’s opposition meeting in Patna.

Kumar asked, “Who takes Sushil Modi seriously?" The de facto leader of the JD(U) reiterated that he does not have any ambition for himself.

The JD(U) dismissed the claims and hit back, dubbing the former Deputy CM as someone who makes ridiculous statements and is not taken seriously even within his party.

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ dismissed reports of Kumar being unhappy with the acronym ‘INDIA’ and going into a sulk over not being made convener of the new coalition, stating it as “dushprachar" (canard) of the NDA. Lalan, who accompanied Kumar on the trip to Bengaluru, said that the name INDIA had received approval from all leaders present at the opposition conclave.