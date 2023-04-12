Trends :Ajit Pawar And Maha EarthquakeKarnataka ElectionsNandini vs AmulUddhav ThackeraySatyapal Malik
Bihar’s Ruling Alliance Will Not Get Any Seat in 2024 LS Polls, Says BJP

His statement came on a day when Kumar left for Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation that the JD(U) supremo will meet non-BJP leaders to stitch an alliance to take on the BJP in the general elections

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 00:04 IST

Patna, India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo/PTI)
Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his attempt to forge an alliance of opposition parties against the saffron camp in the next Lok Sabha elections, state BJP president Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday claimed that the Mahagathbandhan will not get any seat in the 2024 polls.

His statement came on a day when Kumar left for Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation that the JD(U) supremo will meet non-BJP leaders to stitch an alliance to take on the BJP in the general elections.

“One thing I must say that the Nitish Kiumar-led Mahagathbandhan will get zero seat in Bihar in the 2024 general elections. And in the 2025 assembly polls in Bihar, the BJP will form the government with a two-third majority,” Choudhary told reporters.

Kumar should stop dreaming about becoming the prime minister and instead take care of the state, he said.

“The people of the country believe in PM Narendra Modi and his leadership. He (Nitish) is not the only leader in the opposition camp who dreams about becoming the PM. There is no unity among the opposition leaders at all,” the BJP leader said.

Kumar, however, has repeatedly said that he has no prime ministerial ambitions. On several occasions in the past, he said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre.

first published: April 12, 2023, 00:04 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 00:04 IST
