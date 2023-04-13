BJD and BJP in Heated Faceoff Over SC Quashing Vedanta University Land Acquisition in Odisha

A political firestorm ignites between BJD and BJP over the Supreme Court’s verdict on the proposed Vedanta University in Puri. BJP National Spokesperson Samvit Bhare stated, “The state government’s violation of the law in the land acquisition process for Vedanta University has been proven by the Supreme Court verdict. The government illegally gave two rivers to Anil Agarwal’s company Vedant, harming the interests of the natives and neglecting environmental protection."

BJD National Spokesperson Sasmit Poter fiercely rebutted the BJP’s accusations, claiming that then Revenue Minister Manmohan Samal and Education Minister Sameer De, both senior BJP leaders, had supported the proposed university. BJD alleges that certain factions within the BJP aim to cause problems for the current BJP state president Manmohan Samal. Meanwhile, Congress plans to raise this issue and stage protests in front of District Collector’s offices statewide from April 15 to 20.

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra expressed concern, saying, “The apex court has deemed the acquisition of 15,000 acres of land for the proposed project as ‘illegal.’ The private company will own two rivers, affecting Puri residents. State government has also neglected environmental protection."

Patra further countered stating, “Current BJP state president and then Revenue Minister Manmohan Samal had supported the proposed Vedanta University. Education Minister Samir Dey also backed it. It has exposed the fault of the BJP."

PCC President Sharat Pattnaik said, “This is illegal. We will raise the issue and protest in front of the District Collector’s office across the state from 15th to 20th April."

