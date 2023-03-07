Home » Politics » BJP Burns Effigies of AAP Leaders Across Delhi

BJP Burns Effigies of AAP Leaders Across Delhi

Former Delhi BJP President Harsh Vardhan, while participating in the programme at Shastri Nagar, said that the BJP has always been saying that Kejriwal and his ministers are "running a government mired in corruption."

IANS

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 08:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva burnt the effigies outside the ancient Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place (Source: Twitter/@drharshvardhan)
Protesting against the alleged excise scam, the Delhi BJP burnt effigies of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in all 70 Assembly constituencies.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva burnt the effigies outside the ancient Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place.

Sachdeva said, “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes blessings from the Hanuman temple whenever elections are announced, so it is a clear message to Kejriwal from here that we will end his politics from where he started."

“We will not wait for 2025, Kejriwal will have to resign in this liquor scam. This is also the demand of the people of Delhi," he added.

The Delhi BJP chief further said, “Today, ‘Holika Dahan’ is happening because it is a symbol of victory of good over evil, so today we have gathered to burn the effigies of AAP leaders who are symbols of liquor scam and corruption."

“Today, the two ministers whom he (Kejriwal) praised the most, both of them turned out to be the biggest corrupt and the result is in front of everyone that both of them are inside the jail," Harsh Vardhan asserted.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 07, 2023, 08:31 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 08:31 IST
