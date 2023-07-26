BJP Doesn't Need 36-Party NDA, Only ED, I-T & CBI Sufficient: Uddhav Thackeray

Targetting the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked ‘why does the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) need a 38-party National Democratic Alliance’ since it has the ED, I-T and CBI.

“After many years, it has emerged that an amoeba called NDA is alive in the country… We, who are patriotic politicians, have formed an alliance called ‘INDIA’. That same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted leaders of 36 parties…Honestly, they don’t need so many parties at all. Only three groups — ED, I-T and CBI are good enough for them," said Thackeray in a swipe.

He claimed that many parties in the NDA do not have even a single MP, the ‘real Shiv Sena’ (led by Thackeray) is not a part of the NDA, but the Shiv Sena (of CM Eknath Shinde) only comprises traitors.