BJP Ladakh Vice President Sacked Over Son's Involvement In 'Elopement Of Buddhist Girl'

The decision is a result of a meeting of the executive members which was chaired by the State President Phunchok Stanzin

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 10:39 IST

Leh, India

Ahmed was expelled from his post and his party membership with immediate effect. (Representative File: Shutterstock)
The BJP Ladakh unit has expelled its Vice President (VP) Nazir Ahmed from his post as the State VP and primary membership in the party with immediate effect.

According to a notice issued by the BJP State Office, Leh, this decision was made in a meeting of the Executive members, chaired by the State President Phunchok Stanzin.

The notice states that Nazir Ahmed was given enough time to clarify “his involvement in a sensitive issue of the elopement of a Buddhist girl by his son, Manzoor Ahmed". The statement added that the incident was regarded “unacceptable by all religious communities in Ladakh, as it jeopardizes communal harmony and unity among the people" of this region.

    • Ahmed’s failure to provide clarification led to this decision of the party’s unit to — with immediate effect — relieve him of his responsibilities as State Vice President and revoke his primary membership within the party.

    Further details are awaited on the matter.

    first published: August 17, 2023, 10:39 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 10:39 IST
