BJP Leader Allegedly Murdered in Moyna, Party Agitates

A booth-level BJP leader was found dead at Moyna in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district and the party has blamed the ruling TMC for his alleged murder.

BJP booth president of Moyna, Bijaykrishna Bhuiya, was reportedly beaten up by “TMC goons" in front of his wife on his way back home on Monday evening and was forcibly taken away by them on a motorbike, the saffron party claimed.

Bhuiya was later murdered, the BJP further claimed and demanded the arrest of those behind it.

His body with an injury mark on the head was found on Monday late at night at a distance from his residence, the police said. Investigation into the incident is underway, police added.

BJP national vice-president and Medinipur MP, Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC has increased its “torture" of the opposition party’s workers in the area to create an “environment of terror" with the aim of winning the coming panchayat election, due this month.

Dismissing outright any involvement in the incident, the ruling TMC said it was the outcome of a family dispute.

Former TMC MLA of Moyna, Sangram Dolui, demanded that the culprits be booked.

BJP workers and leaders blocked roads in Moyna on Tuesday demanding the arrest of the “TMC goons" for their alleged involvement in the murder.

“We are holding democratic agitations to press for the arrest of the TMC goons," a local BJP leader said.

