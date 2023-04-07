Home » Politics » BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Says 'Badly' Dressed Girls Look Like ‘Shurpanakha’ | WATCH

BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Says 'Badly' Dressed Girls Look Like ‘Shurpanakha’ | WATCH

A video of his remarks, made at a religious function on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, went viral on social media

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 23:38 IST

Indore, India

In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravana. (Photo: Twitter/@KailashOnline)
In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravana. (Photo: Twitter/@KailashOnline)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has come under intense criticism after he said girls in “bad dresses" look like `"Shurpanakha" of the Ramayana.

A video of his remarks, made at a religious function organised in Indore on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, went viral on social media.

“When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs….I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up," the BJP leader said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“We see goddess in women. But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody goddess but look like Shurpanakha. God has given you good and beautiful body…..dress well, friends," he said.

In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravana.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: April 07, 2023, 23:34 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 23:38 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Sets Internet On Fire With Her Bold Photos In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Shreya Dhanwanthary Raises Temperature With Bold, Braless Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures