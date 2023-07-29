BJP Lost 2018 MP Polls Due to Overconfidence, Will Win 160-plus Seats in 2023, Says Vijayvargiya

Overconfidence caused the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in the 2018 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Saturday.

He asserted that the BJP would win more than 160 seats in the 230-member Assembly in the year-end polls.

“I have said earlier too that we made a mistake last time and were overconfident. This time we are not overconfident. I am saying with a guarantee that we will win more than 160 seats (in the 2023 polls)," he told reporters while detailing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s achievements in power generation, infrastructure and other sectors.

After the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress formed a government under Kamal Nath but it fell in March 2020 due to the rebellion by MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia. It paved the way for the BJP to return to power under Chouhan.

Vijayvargiya categorically denied speculation of infighting in the BJP ahead of the state polls.

He asserted that 50,000 BJP workers from the Indore division will attend the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sammelan’ to be addressed by Union Home Minister and key party strategist Amit Shah on Sunday.

“In the past, attempts were made to mislead the public with bogus (polls) surveys. But during Shah’s visit on Sunday, the message that will go across will leave no room for confusion about the Assembly poll results," he said.

As part of his visit to MP over the weekend, Shah will interact with booth-level BJP workers in Indore for the first time before the upcoming state polls.

In Indore, the main political centre of the crucial Malwa-Nimar region which has 66 of the total 230 Assembly seats, Shah will interact with booth-level BJP workers.

Vijayvargiya (67) was on Saturday retained as the party’s national general secretary.