Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » BJP Makes Sunil Jakhar Punjab Unit President, Looks to Cash In on His Clout among Sikhs And Hindus

BJP Makes Sunil Jakhar Punjab Unit President, Looks to Cash In on His Clout among Sikhs And Hindus

News18 had on Monday reported that Jakhar was the front-runner for the post. A formal announcement in this regard was made by BJP national president JP Nadda

Advertisement

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 01:00 IST

Chandigarh, India

Jakhar, who was seen as a hardcore Congressman, crossed over to the BJP last year after parting ways with the grand old party, when he was issued a show-cause notice for allegedly using derogatory language against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. File pic/PTI
Jakhar, who was seen as a hardcore Congressman, crossed over to the BJP last year after parting ways with the grand old party, when he was issued a show-cause notice for allegedly using derogatory language against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. File pic/PTI

With an eye on the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party finally made a change at the top rung of its leadership in Punjab by appointing former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as its new local unit president.

News18 had on Monday reported that Jakhar was the front-runner for the post. A formal announcement in this regard was made by BJP national president JP Nadda.

Jakhar, who was seen as a hardcore Congressman, crossed over to the BJP last year after parting ways with the grand old party, when he was issued a show-cause notice for allegedly using derogatory language against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. With the formal announcement, Jakhar expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda for reposing their trust in him and giving him the important responsibility. “I will work relentlessly to safeguard the interests of Punjab and aspirations of every Punjabi," he said.

Ashwani Sharma, the man Jakhar is replacing, while not commenting on the step issued a statement to his supporters. “As the state president, you all have given a lot of love and support, especially during the Kisan Andolan in which activists were being attacked and it was difficult for them to leave their homes. You stood with the party and with me even then. I will never forget this. I will always be in touch with you all and I will always be personally available to you," he said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, the change of guard at the top of the state BJP was in the offing with several senior leaders indicating that a switch was necessary. The party is hoping that Jakhar’s clout both among the Hindu as well as Sikh communities would ensure the elimination of resentment among the cadre for appointing a party-hopper to the post.

    69-year-old Jakhar hails from Panjkosi village of Fazilka district and is the youngest son of Congress stalwart and former Lok Sabha speaker Balram Jakhar. Before joining the BJP, Sunil Jakhar won three assembly elections consecutively between 2002 and 2012 from Abohar. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2017 by-election from Gurdaspur. Before that, he served as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and leader of the opposition in the state assembly. He narrowly missed being the chief minister of Punjab in 2021 after Charanjit Singh Channi was favoured by Rahul Gandhi.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Swati BhanSwati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning ove...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 01:00 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 01:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App