BJP Names New General Secy (Organisation) for State Units

The changes are seen as part of the party's wider exercise for the preparation for the upcoming state assembly and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 14:35 IST

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party reshuffled its list of national office-bearers (File: PTI)

The BJP on Saturday appointed Phanindra Nath Sharma its Haryana state unit general secretary (organisation) and G R Ravindra Raju in a similar position for its Assam and Tripura units.

Both Raju and Sharma will be swapping their positions.

Vivek Dadhakar will be taking over as the general secretary (organisation) in the party’s Andaman and Nicobar unit.

BJP’s general secretaries (organisation) in its state units are generally drawn from the RSS and are key to the execution of its policies and programmes and serve as a link between the party and its ideological mentor.

    • Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reshuffled its list of national office-bearers.

    The changes are seen as part of the party’s wider exercise for the preparation for the upcoming state assembly and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    July 29, 2023
    July 29, 2023
