BJP Plans Rejig in Punjab Unit, Eyes Change in Top Leadership Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

With the Lok Sabha elections just a little less than a year away, the BJP is planning a rejig in the Punjab unit, with a change in top leadership on the horizon.

According to sources within the party, incumbent state unit chief Ashwani Sharma could be replaced, and among the frontrunners for his position is former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, who recently joined the BJP.

Jakhar declined to comment on the matter, stating that he has not yet received any official confirmation. Sharma, on the other hand, dismissed reports of his resignation. In a tweet, he stated that he has not resigned, as it is not in the BJP’s culture to step down from positions.

The BJP had decided to contest the last assembly elections independently after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), ended their alliance over the farm laws. With the party failing to achieve an impressive performance, demands for a rejig and change in leadership within the unit were raised. Over the past year, the party’s senior leadership has expressed the need to expand its base in the state by introducing new faces.

Advertisement

“For many years, the party has functioned as a junior ally, contesting only 23 assembly seats in Punjab, but now is the time to aim for a bigger presence," a leader said.