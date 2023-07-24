BJP President Nadda Meets Nepal's Ruling Party Delegation

BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) at his party’s headquarters here.

"Had an engaging discussion with the delegates from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) at the BJP HQ as part of our ’Know BJP’ initiative. This is in continuation of our party’s outreach to the global community and sharing with them our party’s ideology and initiatives," Nadda said in a tweet.

The BJP had earlier said that the five-member delegation of Nepal’s ruling party is in India between July 23-28 at its invitation.