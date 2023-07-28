Amit Shah's Visit to Hyderabad Postponed Due to Heavy Rains; BJP to Hold Organisational Meetings in Rajasthan

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday has been postponed due to incessant rain in Telangana. As per sources, he was set to visit Hyderabad for a day-long meeting with the organisation. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president JP Nadda will be in the poll-bound Rajasthan’s capital city Jaipur on Saturday for a day-long meeting.

A few days back, Shah had meetings in Madhya Pradesh. Nadda is also likely to hold a similar round of meetings during his Jaipur visit. He will be joined by BJP election in charge Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers Gajendra Shekhawat and Arjun Meghwal among others.

Those aware of the developments in the BJP said that both Nadda and Shah, who have extensive experience in understanding the functioning of the party as an organisation, work as a cohesive unit.

While Shah will focus largely on Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, sources mentioned that Nadda will focus primarily on Rajasthan. The matters in Telangana will be looked at jointly by both of them.

The organisational meetings come at a time when there is an element of doubt regarding BJP’s plan in poll-bound states, especially Rajasthan.

The party, which normally does not declare a chief ministerial face, will be pressed to take a decision sooner or later for Rajasthan, on whether an individual will be named as a chief-ministerial candidate or whether the party will go with collective leadership.

Sources close to the development said, “The fate of Vasundhara Raje is likely to determine the fate of the BJP. The party will soon form organizational committees in all the poll-bound states."