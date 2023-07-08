BJP Spreading Lies, Wants to Defame Manish Sisodia: AAP's Atishi

Senior AAP leader Atishi on Saturday lashed out at the BJP and the Centre, accusing them of spreading lies about jailed former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and attempting to defame him.

This comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has attached two immovable assets owned by Sisodia and his wife, apart from bank deposits worth Rs 11.49 lakh, in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

At a press conference here, Atishi alleged that as per an ED document, Sisodia has assets worth Rs 81 lakh.

"The BJP is spreading lies about Delhi’s former deputy CM Manish Sisodia by telling the media that the ED attached Manish Sisodia’s assets amounting to Rs 52 crores in the excise case, whereas the ED document says that Sisodia has total assets of Rs 81 lakh only," she said.

The AAP leader further alleged that the BJP is "trying to defame Sisodia" and asserted that her party was "not scared of the Centre and its agencies".