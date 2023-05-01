BJP Stages Dharna Outside Kejriwal's Residence, Urges Him to Allow Public to See His 'lavish Living'

The BJP on Monday launched an indefinite dharna near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence asking him to open his bungalow to the people for a visit amid allegations that Rs 45 crore was spent on its renovation.

The protesters demanded the chief minister open the gates of 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines residence to the general public so that they can see for themselves his “lavish living", even if the entry is ticketed.

Leading the protesters, BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal should open his bungalow to the common people so that they can see for themselves the renovation that was undertaken.

He can do so by issuing entry tickets, the former Union minister said.

The BJP has been attacking Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that the chief minister spent Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his official residence during 2020-22.

The AAP leaders have alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the real issues faced by the country under its government at the Centre.

Party leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, also defended Kejriwal questioning expenditures on the residences of the prime minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Harsh Vardhan said before Kejriwal came to power in Delhi, he used to talk about simplicity, living in a small bungalow and ending the VIP culture, but today he lives in a grand “Raj Mahal" and moves in a convoy of 20 vehicles.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that there was a scam in the renovation of Kejriwal’s residence and that he will go to jail for it. “Who was the consultant to whom Rs 1 crore was paid for the renovation work?" he asked.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that according to administrative rules, the chief minister of Delhi can spend only Rs 15 lakh on the beautification of his bungalow.

“Kejriwal, however, flouted all rules and wasted Rs 45 crore. He should resign for doing this," Bidhuri said.

There have been five chief ministers in Delhi since 1993 and four of them lived in a single bungalow, but Kejriwal is living in a “palace" spread over five acres of land, Bidhuri charged.

Former Union minister Vijay Goel said that Kejriwal “wasted" Rs 45 crore of public money on his bungalow but avoided any accountability for it.

BJP activists from Keshav Puram and Chandni Chowk district units also took part in the sit-in.

