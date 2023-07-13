Trends :Maharashtra CabinetBJP South PoliticsBengal Panchayat PollsDelhi OrdinanceKamal Nath's Phone Hacked
Home » Politics » BJP to Begin Yatra from Rameswaram Amid Buzz over PM’s ‘Southern Seat of Choice’ for 2024 Polls

BJP to Begin Yatra from Rameswaram Amid Buzz over PM’s ‘Southern Seat of Choice’ for 2024 Polls

There are clear attempts to woo PM Modi to contest from a Southern constituency in Tamil Nadu, partly because the BJP had won earlier from Kanyakumari in the past. The bid also underscores how desperate the BJP is to turn around the poor electoral results in the state so far

Advertisement

Reported By: Poornima Murali

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 12:44 IST

Chennai, India

While the BJP has been gaining strongly in terms of support in recent time, it still leaves much to be desired in terms of a strong contribution to the national MP tally from the state. (File Photo/ANI)
While the BJP has been gaining strongly in terms of support in recent time, it still leaves much to be desired in terms of a strong contribution to the national MP tally from the state. (File Photo/ANI)

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai is all set to start his five-month yatra by foot from Rameswaram, beginning July 28. The yatra titled ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ meaning ‘My Soil My People’ will be kick-started by home minister Amit Shah and the party expects more than 1.5 lakh people to participate on the first day of the event.

Narayanan Thirupathi, State Vice President, BJP, said: “The Padayatra will cover all the constituencies and districts. The aim is to tell the Tamil people about the achievements of the Central government and Prime Minister Modi ji. Apart from that, we will also expose the bad governance of the DMK rule. We will have more than 100 volunteers in each place of the yatra."

The BJP has decided to choose Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district as the starting point of the rally. “Rameswaram is a holy place and also it is in the tip of Tamil Nadu. We wanted to choose between Kanyakumari or Rameswaram and we chose Rameswaram because it is a Holy place," Thirupathi added.

Advertisement

There are clear attempts to woo Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from a Southern constituency in Tamil Nadu, partly because the BJP had won earlier from Kanyakumari in the past. The bid also underscores how desperate the party is to turn around the poor electoral results in the state so far.

In 2019, the DMK alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in all but one seat in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with OPS’ son P Ravindhranath winning the sole seat from Theni, which has recently been declared “null and void".

While the BJP has been gaining strongly in terms of support in recent time, it still leaves much to be desired in terms of a strong contribution to the national MP tally from the state.

In the recently held regional consultative meeting of state presidents of 11 states and national general secretaries, many of them had reportedly suggested that PM Modi should contest from Rameswaram.

Advertisement

The seat is currently held by K Navasaki from the Indian Muslim League.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Meanwhile, the state BJP leaders believe that the yatra will help the party emerge stronger and focus on winning the 2026 state assembly elections.

    “In Tamil Nadu, the party has grown very well over the last five-six years and we will ensure that through the Yatra, the BJP emerges as a strong force in the state. We will emerge as a victorious force in the 2026 state elections and sweep the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Thirupathi said.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Poornima MuraliPoornima Murali, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, has reported for ov...Read More

    first published: July 13, 2023, 12:23 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 12:44 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App