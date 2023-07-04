Karnataka: Assembly Adjourned After BJP Storms Well of House in Protests Over 5 Guarantees of Congress

The Karnataka assembly was adjourned briefly on Tuesday following a ruckus by the Opposition BJP as it staged protests against the alleged delay in implementation of the five poll promises made by the ruling Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections. BJP MLAs storm the well of the House and disrupted the proceedings of the session.

The proceedings began with the Speaker allowing the star question to be raised. Accordingly, Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda rose to raise the question.

However, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanded acceptance of an adjournment motion and discussion on the issue in place of the question hour. Joining him, BJP MLA R Ashoka accused the government of “cheating" people in the name of five guarantees.

Soon other saffron party legislators too raised their voices demanding that their submission be allowed first. The speaker repeatedly appealed to the opposition BJP to allow the Question Hour to take place but to no avail.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took a swipe at the BJP saying they were unable to tolerate the success of five guarantees."Let the Question Hour happen. Then we will hear their (BJP’s) ‘Pearl of Wisdom’," Shivakumar said.

However, the BJP MLAs were adamant to make a submission about the ‘failure’ in the implementation of the five promises. Shivakumar sought to know whether the BJP ever fulfilled its promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s bank account and bringing back black money parked overseas.

Addressing the state Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requested the Opposition leaders to stop the ruckus and said the adjournment motion is always been discussed only after the question hour

“Upto question hour you can raise whatever questions you want to. Our govt is prepared to answer everything. It will happen only after the question hour and zero hour," he said.

The agitation, seeking effective implementation of the guarantees, took place both inside and outside the assembly simultaneously, and as per BJP sources, it will continue till July 14 when the session ends.

While the BJP legislative party held the demonstration inside the assembly, former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda, and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel staged a protest at the Freedom Park.

The saffron party has been targeting the Congress, especially over the implementation of the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, which provides 5 kg grains to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Due to the unavailability of the required amount of rice, the Siddaramaiah dispensation missed the July 1 deadline for the scheme and has decided to credit money into the bank accounts of each beneficiary at the rate of Rs 34 per kg till the rice was sourced.

The Food Corporation of India stopped selling rice directly to states owing to a central government order last month.

While the ‘Shakti’ scheme offering free rides in non-luxury buses for women has already been launched, the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme of giving Rs 2,000 a month to women head of the APL/BPL ration card-holding families will come into effect in August.

The benefit of the Gruha Jyoti scheme, promising up to 200 units of free electricity, will start reflected in the bills from August.