BJP Wants to Do Its Politics Through ED, Says Stalin

Once again training his guns against the ruling BJP over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against his cabinet colleague V Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the saffron party’s leadership was engaged in “anti-people" politics and “wants to do its politics through the ED."

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle, Stalin also slammed the ED for its handling of Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister Balaji, which it had arrested, alleging the DMK leader was subject to “mental pressure," and subsequently suffered a health issue.

“You all are aware of the unfair troubles being given to Senthil Balaji by the ED. None has any doubt that it is a brazen political vendetta. Taking up a case that is 10 years old, he was confined and subjected to mental pressure.

Advertisement

He was mentally and physically weakened and even suffered a life-threatening heart disease because of the ED. Can there be any more brazen political vendetta," Stalin asked.

The CM said it is not wrong if Balaji was enquired based on some complaint or related court order but that he was no ordinary person who could abscond.

He is an elected MLA and a five-time legislator and is a minister for the second time. He attends a lot of public events, Stalin said.

“What is the need to enquire such a person by confining him like a terrorist? When the ED officials came, he gave full cooperation and said he was ready to give whatever explanation sought by them. Despite this, he was confined for 18 hours and was not allowed to meet anyone. When his health got worse only then did they take him to hospital. If they had been ignorant then, it would have been a grave danger for his life," the CM added.