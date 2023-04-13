BJP Workers to Visit Muslim Homes and Wish 'Eid Mubarak' Across Kerala on Eid

On Eid, BJP workers will go to the houses of Muslims across Kerala and wish them on Eid and give them a card, which says “Eid Mubarak".

Not just this, on Vishu day, which falls on April 15 this year, BJP workers will invite Muslims and Christians in their booth to their homes. They will also give them Vishu Kaineetam, which is a tradition of giving coins on the day from elders to young ones.

In previous years, also during Eid, they used to visited Muslim homes, but this time it will be done on a larger scale across the state. BJP’s Kerala-in charge Prakash Javdekar gave this direction in the BJP’s state office bearers meeting.

Advertisement

Prakash Javdekar said: “I must congratulate you all. On Easter Day, thousands of karyakartas went to nearly one lakh Christian homes." He added that many spoke about their experience after this visit and they were well-received.

BJP’s visit to Christian homes, bishop houses, and churches had kicked off a political debate in the state, with even the CM weighing in. Both CPIM and Congress tried to talk about the atrocities on the minority community, especially the Christian community outside the state.

Read all the Latest Politics News here