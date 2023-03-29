Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been making changes. The local unit presidents in many states were changed last week, and one of them was Bihar, where the command was given to the leader of opposition in the legislative council, Samrat Choudhary, who took over from Sanjay Jaiswal, with the party eyeing the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Samrat Choudhary is already gearing up for next year’s parliamentary polls and the 2025 assembly elections. He met Bihar BJP incharge Vinod Tawde in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the renewed strategy for the state. The meeting at Tawde’s residence lasted about 45 minutes.

Sources told News18 that the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in Bihar, how to connect small parties with the NDA before the Lok Sabha elections in the state, and how to counter the RJD-JD(U) combine in Bihar for the next one year. Tawde has been frequently visiting Bihar in recent times.

Sources also said that denting chief minister Nitish Kumar’s OBC vote bank and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement “against the community" were part of the discussion.

Samrat belongs to the same OBC group as CM Nitish and the BJP wants him to snatch this voting bloc away from the JD(U) leader.

The sources added that there was also discussion on how the Bharatiya Janata Party should move ahead on the issue of alliance with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party in the coming days. There will be a meeting soon with LJP Ram Vilas national president Chirag Paswan before a formal alliance can be announced, they said.

After meeting Vinod Tawde, Samrat also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House and briefed him about the prevailing political environment in Bihar.

Following the coming together of RJD and JD(U), the BJP is working on a new strategy for the 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar.

The Centre has also accorded Y-plus security cover to Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal chief Upendra Kushwaha, upgraded the cover of Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni and provided Z-category security to Jamui MP Chirag Paswan, giving ample signs of evolving equations in Bihar.

