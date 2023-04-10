BJP's Easter Day Visits to Churches and Christian Homes in Kerala Rattles Congress, CPI(M)

BJP state president K Surendran said there is a surprising change in the attitude of Christians towards the BJP and this is not just among the religious leaders but among the common Christians after visiting churches, Bishop houses and Christian homes on Easter day.

Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheeshan said that the visits show the double standard of the BJP.

"It’s the Sangh Parivar that attacks Churches the most in the country. Many Christian organisations have approached Supreme Court asking to protect them from Sangh Parivar after these attacks. BJP leaders are visiting Bishop houses one after the other. We have shared a video of a speech made by a Minister in poll-bound Karnataka.

He said if Christians come to your house, beat them up as they are coming for religious conversion. A case has been registered on the direction of the Election Commission. That hatred is being spread even by a minister who took an oath on the constitution. There are BJP Leaders who said to take back the Bharat Ratna given to world admired Mother Teresa."

KPCC president k Sudhakaran tweeted “BJP Minister in Karnataka calls for violence against Christians, stating they should be thrashed so they don’t return. The hypocrisy is evident as @BJP4Keralam leaders visit Christian homes on #Easter. It is important for people to recognize and reject this hypocrisy."

CPM state secretariat in a statement said the actions are ridiculous when they have declared minorities as an internal threat.

CPM state secretariat statement said, “The actions taken by the Sangh Parivar to side with minorities is extremely ridiculous when they have declared the minorities as an internal threat. Minorities including Christians and communists are declared as internal threats in RSS’s spiritual text, Vicharadhara. That is why the series of violence against the minority groups and the communists took place in the country. It is Hindutva who burned people like Graham Staines.

CPIM statement read, "It is at this stage that the BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, have come forward with the programme of visiting Christian religious institutions and priests. Enlightened people of Kerala who know BJP’s stand will recognize this."

Kerala Higher Education minister R Bindu said that the attacks on nuns, missionaries and churches by “Hindutvavadis" is not forgotten by anyone.

“It is clear that the purpose of BJP’s Easter Day drama is to maintain power by creating religious divisions. The Christians will be able to recognize this fake drama played by the BJP and understand their real face," the minister said.

