BJP’s 'Khane Pe Charcha' in UP: Where Citizens Will Chew Over Modi-Yogi Performance Ahead of 2024

Move over ‘chai pe charcha’. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now gearing up for ‘tiffin pe charcha’ or ‘khane pe charcha’ not only to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, but also to drum up support in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Party functionaries said ‘tiffin pe charcha’, which basically implies ‘discussion over a meal’, will be part of the BJP’s mass outreach programme, which will start from Tuesday (May 30) in UP. The mass programme will focus on all 80 LS seats, especially the one which the BJP lost in the last LS polls.

Union ministers, state ministers, members of legislative assembly (MLA) and all party functionaries will take part in what the party calls “one-of-its kind" 30-day programme.

SOCIAL MEDIA BATTLE

On May 29, the party organized a grand training session for more than 600 volunteers and social media influencers.

“At the workshop, the volunteers were trained to highlight nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, also highlighting the development works carried out in Uttar Pradesh during the Yogi government’s tenure. The social media influencers will target all 80 Lok Sabha seats," said Dharampal Singh, BJP’s state general secretary, who recently explained the roadmap at a meeting in SR College in Bakshi Ka Talab area of Lucknow.

ON GROUND

Other than battling it out on social media to build the party’s image ahead of the LS polls, officials said the party has planned rallies at all seats between June 10 and June 20. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, are expected to take part.

The MLAs have been assigned the task to gather a crowd of at least 10,000 each from their regions. Under the mass public outreach programme, the special focus, officials said, will be on the 18 LS seats which the BJP lost in 2019.

“For these seats, we have planned a special public connect programme, where party leaders and workers will hold discussions over meals, labeled as ‘tiffin pe charcha’ or ‘khane pe charcha’. Party leaders, including MLAs and others, will visit influential families of the region and have discussions over meals with their families. Around 200 families of actors, scientists, freedom fighters, doctors, sportspersons and others have been identified," officials added.

The campaign is seen as one of the BJP’s key measures to boost its mass connect in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls scheduled next year.