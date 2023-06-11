BJYM Leader Beaten Up by Colleagues in Indore Eatery in Presence MP Unit Chief

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Indore unit president was beaten up allegedly by other functionaries in front of the outfit’s Madhya Pradesh chief, with videos of the incident going viral on social media on Sunday.

The incident took place in a restaurant in the Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday and was captured by CCTV cameras installed there.

As per eyewitnesses, the brawl started after BJYM city president Saugata Mishra allegedly made remarks about the father of colleague Shubendra Goud in the presence of the outfit’s MP chief Vaibhav Pawar. Amid an argument, Mishra was thrashed allegedly by Goud supporters, the eyewitnesses said.