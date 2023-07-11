‘Brij Bhushan Liable to be Prosecuted’: Delhi Police Invokes Sexual Harassment, Molestation Charges

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking based on the complaints filed by women wrestlers against him, according to the Delhi Police chargesheet.

Singh has been booked under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman); 354 A (sexual harassment); and 354 D (stalking) as per the chargesheet, Indian Express reported.

A total of six cases have been filed against the WFI chief and the chargesheet, dated June 13, mentioned that Singh’s harassment was “repeated and continuing".

Meanwhile, a minor wrestler, who is one among the seven female grapplers who have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment, has withdrawn her plea and has been allowed by the Delhi High Court.

Brij Bhushan has been asked to appear in person in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on July 18. The court has said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.

The Congress today questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence" over the sexual harassment charge against Brij Bhushan and said the government is facing a test from India’s daughters.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked when will Prime Minister Modi expel Singh, who is also the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief, from the BJP and when will he be arrested.

“Why is Prime Minister Modi silent on the issue of sexual harassment against women sportspersons? When will Modi ji expel MP Brij Bhushan Singh from the party? When will Brij Bhushan Singh be arrested? When will the Modi government stop giving protection and patronising Brij Bhushan Singh," Shrinate asked.

“You and your government are facing a test Mr Modi, not from the Opposition but from India’s daughters," the Congress spokesperson said.

The wrestlers, who were protesting at Jantar Mantar before they were detained by police and removed from the protest site, have been demanding the arrest of Singh, accusing him of sexually exploiting several women grapplers including the minor.

She claimed that 15 of the 108 people the Delhi police spoke to during the investigation have confirmed the charges of sexual harassment, stalking, threatening and intimidation against Brij Bhushan Singh.