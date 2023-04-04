'Bring Goons to Justice': BJP vs Cong in Tamil Nadu as Protest Over Rahul's LS Ouster Turns Violent | WATCH

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress seem to be at loggerheads again, this time in Tamil Nadu, as a scuffle broke out between workers from both parties in Kanyakumari’s Nagercoil. The chaos ensued during a protest by workers of the Youth Congress against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification.

According to Congress leader Srinivas BV, the workers had been “peacefully" protesting when they were attacked by BJP District President Dharmaraj and others outside the BJP office in Nagercoil.

“I strongly condemn the vicious attack on youth congress workers who were peacefully protesting against the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. These BJP goons must be brought to justice," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In the video shared by Srinivas BV, Youth Congress workers could be seen protesting outside the BJP office in Nagercoil. This is when the BJP workers and Congress activists started pelting stones and beating each other. After the incident, the BJP workers later staged a ‘Road Roko’ protest.

Notably, a sessions court in Surat on Monday granted bail to Rahul Gandhi and will hear on April 13 the Congress leader’s plea for a stay of his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark in which he was sentenced to two years in jail that led to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The former Congress chief, who was present in the court, in his appeal against his conviction and sentence by a Magistrate’s court on March 23 contended that the order was “erroneous and patently perverse", alleging he was sentenced in a manner so as to attract disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

