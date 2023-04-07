BRS Govt Arrested Me to Create Ruckus before PM Modi’s Telangana Visit: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested in connection with the SSC paper leak case on Wednesday, was released from Karimnagar jail early on Friday.

He was granted bail on Thursday after providing two sureties and personal bond of Rs 20,000. He has been asked not to leave the country and cooperate with the investigation. He was arrested on charges of circulating the leaked Hindi question paper in SSC exam.

After his release, Kumar said: “My arrest was meant to divert attention from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s corruption. It was also aimed at creating a ruckus before Prime Minister Modi’s arrival tomorrow. People should reject the conspiracy of the KCR family."

Advertisement

After his release, he visited the Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar. He then participated in the funeral of his mother-in-law.

The BJP leader received calls from Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, BJP chief JP Nadda and other national leaders, who told him to march ahead and fight on public issues. They pledged their support to him.

In an open letter he wrote from jail, Kumar said that the arrest would not demoralise the cadre. He added that it was high time that people “uprooted the BRS government which was involved in land encroachments, drug peddling, question paper leaks and gambling".

Welcoming the Hanamkinda court judgment granting bail to Kumar, N V Subhash, BJP spokesperson, said, “Finally, truth has won in the political war orchestrated by CM KCR. It’s a slap on the face of CM KCR and BRS. They wanted to keep Kumar inside the jail using a false case and prevent him from participating in the PM’s programmes on April 8. Truth always wins. It may take some seconds, minutes or hours, but justice always wins the battle, as is evident from our history."

A rally is being organised from Ambedkar statue in the court to Reykurthi Ambedkar statue in solidarity with Kumar.

Read all the Latest Politics News here