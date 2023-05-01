Trends :Sharad PawarKarnataka ElectionsBajrang Dal Ban RowNCP Delhi Liquor Scam
BSP's Afzal Ansari, Sentenced to Four Years in Jail, Disqualified as Lok Sabha Member

BSP's Afzal Ansari, Sentenced to Four Years in Jail, Disqualified as Lok Sabha Member

Afzal Ansari, the Lok Sabha member from Ghazipur, was sentenced to four years in jail by an MP/MLA court on Saturday

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 22:51 IST

Afzal Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 4 year imprisonment in a kidnapping and murder case. (PTI)
After he was convicted and sentenced to four-year imprisonment in a kidnapping-and-murder case, BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Monday got disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Ansari was the Lok Sabha member from Ghazipur, and he has been sentenced to four years in jail by an MP/MLA court on Saturday, news agency PTI said.

His brother, criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was also convicted in the same case and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

What was their crime?

The brothers were booked under the UP Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of the then MLA from Ghazipur, Krishnanad Rai, on November 29, 2005, along with the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.

“Consequent upon his conviction…Afzal Ansari, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 29 April, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," according to a Lok Sabha secretariat notification.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently lost his Lok Sabha membership after he was convicted in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced to two years in jail.

With PTI inputs 

first published: May 01, 2023, 19:58 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 22:51 IST
