Build Your Own Party First Without Breaking MLAs from Other Parties: Raj Thackeray to BJP

Taking a dig at the BJP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said the saffron party should first build itself without breaking MLAs from other parties.

Addressing his party workers in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, Thackeray also slammed the state government for potholed roads in different parts of Maharashtra.

He said it has been 16-17 years since the Mumbai-Goa highway is being constructed but is yet to see completion.

“Our Amit (Thackeray’s son) was going somewhere and toll naka was broken. The BJP said first learn to build roads and then toll booths. I think the BJP should learn to build its party without breaking MLAs from other parties," Thackeray said.