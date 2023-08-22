Trends :PM ModiChandrayaan-3Moon Mission2024 Lok Sabha PollsMP Polls
Bypoll to Vacant Rajya Sabha Seat from UP on Sept 15

Bypoll to Vacant Rajya Sabha Seat from UP on Sept 15

Hardwar Dubey (BJP) had passed away on June 26. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in November, 2026

August 22, 2023

Notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 29, the EC said in a statement
Notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 29, the EC said in a statement (PTI Photo)

Bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh vacated following the death of a sitting member will be held on September 15, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Hardwar Dubey (BJP) had passed away on June 26. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in November, 2026.

    • Notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 29, the EC said in a statement.

    According to established practice, the counting will take place an hour after polling ends at 4 pm on September 15.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    August 22, 2023
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 15:30 IST
