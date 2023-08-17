Can Kamal Nath Wilt BJP's Lotus in MP? Armed With Hindutva Trump Card, Congress Veteran Eyes Victory

As you drive into Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the landmark is the 101.8-feet Hanuman temple. Chhindwara has been the nine-time constituency of former chief minister Kamal Nath and the credit for building this temple goes to him. As race for the state heats up, the fight for the Hindutva vote has become fierce.

Nath recently stoked a controversy when he “accepted" that 82 per cent Indians were Hindus. His temple runs, push for cow shelters, and even simple but poignant acts like cutting a temple-shaped cake with a picture of Lord Hanuman on it — all tell the story of a Congress leaving no stone unturned when it comes to winning the state.

While the pitch is the development schemes announced by Congress, the impact of religion in a state where it matters and has worked for BJP cannot be undermined.

Take for example the open wooing of Dhirendra Shastri or Bageshwar Baba by Nath. Bageshwar has a huge fan following in not just Madhya Pradesh but across the country. He has caught the fancy of most devout Hindus and for Nath, it’s certainly a vote bank he would like to woo.

So, the ex-chief minister met Shastri at his ‘dham’ in February. Not just this, he invited him for a grand ceremony at the Maruti Nandan temple in Chhindwara. While the head of the Bageshwar Dham has steered clear of giving political patronage to any party, Nath is hopeful of his blessings.

From organising Narmada Puja to frequently visiting the Mahakal temple, making promises of building more temples, and cow shelter to protect stray cows, Nath is leaving no stone unturned to capture the BJP’s stronghold.