CBI, ED Can't Deter Me from Public Service: Abhishek Banerjee

Days after being summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with the school jobs scam, senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee asserted that “threats by central agencies" can’t deter him from public service.

Speaking at a workers’ convention in Bankura district of West Bengal late on Monday night, the TMC national general secretary dared the BJP to “fight him in the people’s court rather than using the shield of central agencies".

“The BJP uses central agencies to fight against me. Such threats and intimidation by using CBI and ED against me won’t deter me from public service or reaching out to masses. If they (BJP) have power, I challenge them to fight me in the people’s court," he said.

Banerjee claimed that while he was being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), BJP leaders were “busy having feast with hope of him getting arrested".

“During my nine-and-a-half hour-long questioning on Saturday, BJP leaders were spreading rumours that the CBI will arrest me and they were having a gala feast but as I came out, their hopes got shattered," he said.

The Diamond Harbour MP dared the central agency “to arrest him if it has any proof against him of corruption or misconduct".

“Arrest me if you have any proof against me. I challenge you (CBI and ED), you can’t even touch my hair as I have not done any wrong," he said.

Banerjee resumed his mass outreach campaign ‘Trinamool-e Nabojowar’ (new wave in Trinamool) from Bankura district on Monday. He had suspended it for two days after being summoned by the CBI in connection with the school jobs scam.

“Freedom from fear is the freedom I claim for you my motherland! THEY tried with all their might to hinder #TrinamooleNaboJowar, BUT upholding my commitment to people’s welfare, I stood strong. Bankura, thank you for rejoining #JonoSanjogYatra. The journey has begun anew!" he tweeted.

Banerjee began his statewide campaign from Cooch Behar district on April 25 ahead of the panchayat elections. He is seeking feedback from the common people on their choice of candidates for nomination in the polls.

After his questioning by the CBI on Saturday, Banerjee had said it was a waste his time and efforts of the officers of the investigating agency but asserted that he cooperated fully with them.