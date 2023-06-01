'Nitty Gritty of United Oppn...': Kejriwal's 3rd Attempt to Seek Cong Support on Delhi Ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been getting much-needed support from opposition parties against the Central ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital. However, Kejriwal is unable to convince Congress to get their backing as the leadership of the grand-old party is yet to sit down with the Delhi CM for a meeting.

Kejriwal flew to Chennai today to meet his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin as part of his efforts to garner support of opposition leaders against the Delhi ordinance. Stalin extended support to Kejriwal and accused the Centre of creating a crisis in the non-BJP ruled states.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner support against the ordinance so that the Centre’s bid to replace it through a bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament. So far Kejriwal has met Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

However, Congress leadership is yet to meet Kejriwal as some of its state units especially Punjab and Delhi have raised objections over support to the AAP.

“I have sought an appointment with Congress President Kharge ji and Rahul ji, and I am waiting for their response. I am confident that Congress should support us," said Kejriwal.

“The Congress should support this. Nitty gritty of a united opposition for 2024 polls can be worked out in the meeting scheduled," he added.

Last month, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “A formal request is coming from Delhi CM Kejriwal on the ordinance. We will discuss this within our party and will take the final call."

Kejriwal said the DMK agreed to strongly oppose it and stand by the AAP government and the people of Delhi and accused the BJP-led government of bringing the ordinance nullifying the Supreme Court order.

“This ordinance should be collectively defeated in the Parliament as it is undemocratic, against the federal structure and unconstitutional," he said and termed the coming together of opposition parties to defeat the ordinance as semi-finals to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Centre Preventing Elected Govt From Functioning Independently: Stalin

The DMK chief said his party would strongly oppose the Central ordinance and claimed that the Centre was preventing duly elected governments from functioning independently.

“The Centre is creating a crisis for the Aam Aadmi Party and is preventing a duly elected government from functioning independently. Despite the Supreme Court verdict in favour of the AAP government, the Centre brought the ordinance. The DMK will strongly oppose it," Stalin told reporters outside his Alwarpet residence in Chennai.

Stalin described Kejriwal as his “good friend" and said the discussion between them on opposing the ordinance was fruitful. “The Chief Ministers in the non-BJP ruled states and also the political party leaders should extend their support in opposing the ordinance," Stalin urged.

This sort of healthy discussion among the opposition parties should continue to protect the democracy in the country, he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also accompanied Kejriwal to Chennai, said the DMK government had to put up a fight against a Governor who not only refrained from passing the Assembly bills but also did not read out the speech prepared by the state government.

“I am facing similar problems in my state. I had to move the Supreme Court to call a Budget session because the Governor wasn’t allowing it," Mann said and added, “We seek the DMK’s support to save democracy."

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance came a week after the apex court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The Centre will have to bring a bill in Parliament to replace the ordinance within six months of its promulgation.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court’s May 11 verdict.

(With PTI inputs)