Trends :Nehru Museum RowAdipurush RowOppn UnityNitin GadkariSnethil Balaji
Home » Politics » Centre's Need to Review UCC Indicates Its Desperation to Fan Divisive Politics : TMC

Centre's Need to Review UCC Indicates Its Desperation to Fan Divisive Politics : TMC

The Law Commission had on Wednesday said it has decided to look at the need for a UCC afresh and seek the views of stakeholders, which include the members of the public and religious organisations

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 18:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Derek O'Brien said the government has failed to deliver on its promise of creating new jobs and controlling the price rise (File Image: PTI)
Derek O'Brien said the government has failed to deliver on its promise of creating new jobs and controlling the price rise (File Image: PTI)

The TMC on Thursday slammed the Centre over its attempt to seek fresh public opinion on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the government is fanning divisive politics out of “desperation."

In a tweet, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O’Brien said the government has failed to deliver on its promise of creating new jobs and controlling the price rise.

“When you cannot deliver on jobs. When you cannot control price rise. When you rip the social fabric. When you fail to keep every promise made. All you can do, in your desperation, is to fan the flame with your deeply divisive politics before 2024. Uniform_Civil_Code," the Trinamool Congress leader said.

The Law Commission had on Wednesday said it has decided to look at the need for a UCC afresh and seek the views of stakeholders, which include the members of the public and religious organisations.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, had examined the issue on two occasions and solicited the views of all stakeholders on the politically sensitive matter.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 18:32 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 18:32 IST
    Read More